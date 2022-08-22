Can Dan Burn play for Newcastle United against Tranmere Rovers? Concussion protocols explained
Dan Burn was forced off in the final stages of the game with Manchester City on Sunday after inadvertently taking a Sven Botman clearance to the face.
Burn was treated for concussion and was withdrawn from proceedings in added-time after taking Botman’s clearance flush in the face.
Burn has been an ever-present for the Magpies since making his debut against Aston Villa in February, but will he be able to feature in their Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday night?
What are the concussion protocols?
The current concussion protocols state that any player who is showing symptoms of a concussion is required to leave the field of play.
Following Burn’s removal from the game, Newcastle’s medical staff are required to complete a concussion audit form to ensure that the FA’s concussion guidelines for an advanced care setting are followed for his return to action.
A clinical assessment will also be performed and should Burn pass that, then he will be allowed to return to action at the discretion of the Newcastle United medical team.
Newcastle are also required to submit Burn’s medical information and a report on additional concussion substitute procedures to the Premier League within seven days of his return to action.
How is a concussion diagnosed?
As a concussion is a brain injury, there is no blood test or scan that can currently diagnose it. Instead, medical professionals conduct an examination and observe the individual’s physical and neurological state to determine the nature of the injury.
Cognitive tests and monitoring the player’s hearing, vision, balance, coordination and reflexes may all be part of the diagnostic process.
If a player suffers a concussion, they should undergo a period of rest from all physical and mental activity while being monitored closely by the club’s medical staff.
Will Burn be able to play against Tranmere Rovers?
When Fabian Schar was withdrawn from the clash with Arsenal at the end of last season with concussion, he sat out the victory over Burnley on the final day, however, he was named as a substitute and so was eligible to play just six days after sustaining the concussion.
However, with just three days between the game with City and the match at Prenton Park, it is very unlikely that Burn will feature, even if he passes all the relevant concussion tests.
When asked about Burn and Newcastle’s other injury worries, Howe said: “We’re desperate to do well in the cups – I’ve made that very clear.
“But we have to be mindful that we’ve got a very packed schedule.
"I don’t quite know (the team) at this moment in time. We’ll have to see how the injuries are.
“Obviously, Dan Burn’s got a concussion. I don’t think he’ll play. So we’re going to be forced into changes. How many changes, I don’t know. But we’ll pick a team to try and win the match.”
Ryan Fraser is another injury concern for Howe who revealed that he missed the clash with City due to a groin-issue:
“Ryan Fraser, I couldn’t bring on, because he was feeling his groin in the warm-up. He would’ve been a very important player for us if we were able to use him, but we didn’t have that luxury.”