Caoimhin Kelleher has had his move from Liverpool to Brentford confirmed.

Kelleher had been expected to leave Liverpool this summer after failing to displace Alisson as number one at Anfield and ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move to Merseyside. The Republic of Ireland international had featured in cup competitions for the Reds, most notably in their Carabao Cup final defeat against Newcastle United back in March, but was not a regular in the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa had all been linked with a move for him this summer, but the Gtech Community Stadium will be where he plays his football from next season. Brentford concluded a deal for Kelleher after seeing Mark Flekken move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Flekken may not be the last first-team regular to leave the Bees this summer, but they have moved sharply to ensure a replacement is signed, parting with a fee of £18m for his signature. For those interested in Kelleher, they must now focus their attention elsewhere.

Speaking after his move to the capital was confirmed, Kelleher admitted that it was an easy decision to leave Liverpool and join Brentford once their interest was known: "I don't think it was very difficult for me to leave," said Kelleher.

“I felt for my own career that the time was right for me to go, to be a number one and to play every week. I heard of some interest a number of weeks ago. Once I knew Brentford was in for me, it was definitely one I was really excited about and wanted to do as quickly as possible.”

Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles added: "We have scouted him in the past and were aware that he had a year to go on his contract with Liverpool this summer. When Mark Flekken had the opportunity to move to Bayer Leverkusen, we immediately thought about Caoimhin as his replacement.

"As well as being a very good goalkeeper, I've rarely met a player for whom everybody has such positive words to say about his personality and character. I'm therefore confident he'll be an excellent addition to the squad."

Whilst Kelleher had been touted as a potential option for the Magpies, their focus remains on signing Burnley’s James Trafford. Trafford was very close to moving to St James’ Park last summer before a deal was pulled at the eleventh-hour by the Magpies.

Since then, the England Under-21 international has enjoyed a stunning season with Burnley, setting records left, right and centre as Scott Parker’s side earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Whilst it’s likely that Trafford’s price tag has increased from twelve months ago, Newcastle remain interested in his signature.

Manchester City, who sold Trafford to Turf Moor two years ago, also reportedly hold an interest in signing their former player this summer - according to I News. Trafford is currently on international duty with the senior England squad ahead of their games against Andorra and Senegal on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.