Newcastle United have reportedly missed out on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo with Manchester United his favoured destination.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being able to offer Champions League football, it appears that Mbeumo will snub moves to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in favour of a switch to Old Trafford this summer. The Cameroon international scored 20 Premier League goals last season and is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium for around £60m this summer.

The Red Devils, who have already sealed a deal for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha this summer, will now have to negotiate with Brentford over a fee for Mbeumo, whilst Newcastle United will have to turn their attentions elsewhere. One player that had been linked with a move to St James’ Park is AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche - and there has already been a lot said about his future at the French side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maghnes Akliouche’s AS Monaco future

Akliouche scored seven goals and registered twelve assists in all competitions last season and is well-known to Newcastle United’s sporting director Paul Mitchell. Mitchell worked at Monaco during Akliouche’s rise through the ranks.

Having enjoyed a breakout season in the first-team during the 2023/24 campaign, Akliouche supported that with a second impressive campaign last year and has now established himself as a first-team regular. However, Monaco boss Adi Hutter has admitted that the 23-year-old may not have long left at the club.

“I am encouraged to see where he can go. For me, we don’t know what happens. If we lose him in the summer, we lose him in the summer.

Hutter added : “This is also the club’s strategy to bring in young talents from its own academy to the first team and then at one point to sell them – this is the club’s plan and it is a good one. This is the process as a coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

As Hutter alluded to, Monaco are no strangers to seeing their brightest talents leave the club. Kylian Mbappe starred for them before moving to PSG, whilst Manchester City signed Bernardo Silva from Stade Louis II. Akliouche could be the next man off that production line and whilst Mitchell will only be in his role until the end of the month, there is still time for the Magpies’ current sporting director to leave with a parting gift.

Akliouche has also been asked about his future in recent months, although the French Under-23 international was coy on discussing that particular topic: “I’m not thinking about it,” Akliouche said earlier this year.

“I am focused solely on the next six matches. We will see what will happen at the end of the season. The question will maybe come at the end of the season.”

The summer transfer window, although open right now, will close again on June 10. The earlier opening date will allow clubs competing in this summer’s Club World Cup to reshape their squads before that tournament gets underway later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window will then open again on June 16 and run right through July and August before closing at 7pm on Monday 1 September.