Newcastle United latest news: The Carabao Cup Round Three draw takes place tonight with the reigning champions finally entering the competition.

Newcastle United will discover who they play in Round Three of the Carabao Cup tonight when the draw is made. The Magpies defeated Liverpool at Wembley in March to capture their first piece of domestic silverware in seven decades and will head into tonight’s draw as defending champions.

Round Two of the Carabao Cup will conclude tonight with eight teams battling it out for four spots in that draw. Everton v Mansfield Town, Fulham v Bristol City, Oxford United v Brighton and Grimsby Town v Manchester United make up the final four games of Round Two with the four winners, plus the teams that progressed on Tuesday night, joining nine Premier League teams in the hat for Round Three.

Newcastle United, as a club that will compete in Europe this season, were given a bye through Round Two and will be joined by England’s eight other European participants in the draw. All eight teams competing in the Champions League, including last season’s runners-up Liverpool, and Europa League next season will be seeded in the draw and cannot be matched against each other.

That means that the Magpies have just 25 possible opponents to be drawn against tonight. Sunderland’s defeat against Huddersfield Town means another Tyne-Wear derby is out of the question, whilst a clash against the Red Devils would rely on them defeating Grimsby Town at Blundell Park tonight. Wolves, Brentford and Burnley are the three other Premier League teams that progressed last night, with four more potentially being added to the hat after tonight’s games.

EFL confirm Carabao Cup Round Three draw details

The EFL have confirmed that tonight’s draw will take place in the build-up to Grimsby Town v Manchester United and that Newcastle United have been allocated ball 17 for the draw and will be placed into Bowl One. The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Explaining how the mechanics of the draw works, including the seeding system, the EFL wrote: ‘For the main draw, the first eight-ties will be drawn by alternating between one Club from Bowl 1 and one Club from Bowl 2, with the Home/Away positioning of the UCL/UEL team already pre-determined in the earlier draw. Once the first eight ties featuring the UCL/UEL teams have been drawn, the remaining eight ties will then be drawn from Bowl 2 only. From this round of the competition, the draw is no longer regionalised into northern and southern sections.’

Round Three of the Carabao Cup will be played over two weeks beginning September 15 and September 22. Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign will get underway on the week commencing September 15 with games to be played over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday that week.

That means that Newcastle United’s defence of the Carabao Cup will begin on the week of September 22. The exact date of that match will be confirmed in due course following tonight’s draw.

The Magpies will also find out who they will face in the league stage of the Champions League this week. That draw will take place on Thursday evening with exact dates of fixtures likely to be announced at the weekend.