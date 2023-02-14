News you can trust since 1849
Carabao Cup Final: Newcastle United and Manchester United discover match officials for Wembley showdown

The EFL have announced who will be the man in the middle for Newcastle United’s first major cup final in over 23 years.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:46pm

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester United will be refereed by David Coote. The game will be the first major final of Coote’s refereeing career.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final tickets: Ballot results are in as fans receiv...
He will be assisted by Nick Hopton and Tim Wood with Simon Hooper acting as fourth official at Wembley. Peter Bankes will be on VAR duty and he will be assisted by Eddie Smart.

Coote last took charge of a Magpies game in March last year away at Stamford Bridge - a game controversially remembered for two decisions that went against Newcastle. First, a Kai Havertz elbow on Dan Burn went unpunished before a foul on Jacob Murphy wasn’t given as a penalty - much to the annoyance of Isaac Hayden who was charged and fined by the FA for a tweet he sent regarding the decisions.

David Coote will referee the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Manchester United (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
