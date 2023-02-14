Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester United will be refereed by David Coote . The game will be the first major final of Coote’s refereeing career.

He will be assisted by Nick Hopton and Tim Wood with Simon Hooper acting as fourth official at Wembley . Peter Bankes will be on VAR duty and he will be assisted by Eddie Smart.

Coote last took charge of a Magpies game in March last year away at Stamford Bridge - a game controversially remembered for two decisions that went against Newcastle. First, a Kai Havertz elbow on Dan Burn went unpunished before a foul on Jacob Murphy wasn’t given as a penalty - much to the annoyance of Isaac Hayden who was charged and fined by the FA for a tweet he sent regarding the decisions.