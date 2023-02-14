Supporters in priority periods four to seven, also known as the ballot periods, are finding out if their application for tickets to Newcastle’s first cup final in 24 years have been successful.

The Magpies’ 32,761 ticket allocation has sold out for the Sunday, February 26 cup final (4:30pm kick-off). Tickets went on sale to period one priority supporters on Monday, February 6 in 22-hour windows per period, ending with the period seven ballot which closed at 8am on Monday, February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday, February 14, an automatic balloting system allocated available seats to random applicants. Thousands of Newcastle fans entered the ballot, from long-term season ticket holders to those who only attended just one Carabao Cup match in the build-up.

For some it will be a dream come true while many more will be left disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful applicants will automatically have their credit/debit cards charged for the total cost of the ticket or tickets applied for. Those successful will also receive a confirmation email by 5pm on February 14.

Applicants who have not received a confirmation email by the time stated above have not been successful in the ballot.