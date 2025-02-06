Carabao Cup final: Newcastle United tickets, train chaos and Liverpool v Spurs news

Newcastle United secured their place in the Carabao Cup final with a win over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Gunners with a 2-0 triumph at St James’ Park in front of an ecstatic crowd on Tyneside. The Magpies provided yet another special night for their fans on Wednesday as attention now turns towards their trip to Wembley next month.

Having been beaten by Manchester United in the final two years ago, they will hope to channel the hurt of that defeat into a win this time around and end the club’s infamous seven decade wait to win a domestic major honour. Here, we take a look at everything Newcastle United fans need to know ahead of the 2024/25 Carabao Cup final:

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The 2024/25 Carabao Cup final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 16 March. The exact kick-off time has not been announced yet, but last season’s edition kicked off at 3pm whilst the 2023 final started at 4:30pm.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket news

The club are yet to announce details on tickets for this year’s final with an official announcement set to come in the coming days. Last time, they split the priority period for buying tickets into seven tiers with fans entering a ballot for the final four tiers.

The way tickets are purchased has changed since that season, however, with the club having introduced a ‘Cup Scheme’ that allows season ticket holders to guarantee tickets for cup matches in advance. Member ballots have been a feature of home games this season, whilst a ballot for away games has also been introduced.

Newcastle United sought feedback from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust before their 2023 final ticketing strategy and will likely do the same again this time around. The ‘Cup Scheme’ could help Newcastle distribute tickets this time around - although again that is not confirmed as of yet.

From the club’s website: ‘A Carabao Cup scheme that will automatically trigger the purchase of the existing Season Ticket seat (subject to availability) for any home 2024/25 Carabao Cup matches (does not include the final, if reached). ‘

The Magpies were allocated 32,761 tickets for that final - a similar figure is expected again this season. Prices for the 2023 final saw adults with Category 1 tickets pay £100 with the cheapest adult tickets available at £50 in Category 5.

Newcastle-London train chaos

Any fan travelling down to the capital will likely face major disruption on the rail network that weekend, however, as Network Rail carry out major track improvements on the route between Newcastle and York. A reduced timetable and bus replacements will be in operation on that weekend with fans being advised to check how their trains may be affected.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur news

Newcastle now must sit back and watch on as Liverpool face Spurs tonight at Anfield to see who will face the Magpies at Wembley. Ange Postecoglou’s side hold a slender 1-0 lead from the first-leg heading into tonight’s match.

Newcastle have already completed a Premier League double over Spurs this season and drew 3-3 with Arne Slot’s Reds in December. Newcastle and Liverpool meet again in the Premier League later this month.

