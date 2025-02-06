Newcastle United are through to their second Carabao Cup semi-final in three seasons following a comprehensive two-leg win over Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side completed two 2-0 wins over the Gunners to move themselves to within 90 minutes of ending their seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy. Goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon in each half capped off a wonderful night at St James’ Park as the Magpies booked their place in another Carabao Cup final.

A clash against either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool awaits them on March 16 as they look to finally add a piece of silverware to a bare and dusty trophy cabinet. If they are able to do that, then Bruno Guimaraes will be the one to lift the League Cup aloft at Wembley - something no Newcastle United captain has ever done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian was promoted to team captain during the summer, with Jamaal Lascelles, who is still sidelined with an ACL injury, remaining as club captain. Since joining in January 2022, Guimaraes has become a fan favourite on Tyneside and his recent comments on ending Newcastle’s long, long wait for a trophy will endear him to the fanbase even more - if that was possible.

"Unbelievable performance from everyone and we must thank the fans as well. Here we go, another final for the club and hopeful we can win this one,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports.

"I felt anxious before the game, big game, Arsenal a top, top team but when we play like that we become an amazing team.

"Play like that and we can dream big. It would be amazing to get a trophy, it is my dream to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes also took to X to show his appreciation for the fans inside St James’ Park on Wednesday night. After calling for them to repeat the atmosphere they created during their memorable win over PSG last season ahead of the match, Guimaraes praised the fans’ contribution to helping them overcome the Gunners.

‘I loved this! When St. James’ Park is like this, it’s very difficult to beat us. Thank you for your support, NUFC fans. We’re going to Wembley! Thank you, God, for everything.’

Guimaraes and Newcastle now not only have an anxious wait to see who they will play at Wembley in the final, but also over five weeks until they can focus their attention on that showpiece event. Next up for them is a tricky looking tie against League One leaders Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

Howe will take his side to St Andrews where they will aim to avoid another giant-killing at the hands of lower league opposition in the FA Cup with hopes of stringing together another cup run alongside their efforts in the Carabao Cup. Trips to the Etihad Stadium and Anfield await in the Premier League with a home game against surprise package of the season Nottingham Forest sandwiched between those games later this month.

Your next Newcastle United read: Anthony Gordon reacts to ‘amazing’ thing Newcastle United did v Arsenal