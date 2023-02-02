Newcastle confirmed their place in the final with a 3-1 win over Southampton on aggregate while Manchester United progressed with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest over two legs. It will be The Magpies' first major tournament final since the 1999 FA Cup final, where they also faced Manchester United.

Newcastle will be hoping for a better outcome than the 2-0 defeat at Wembley Stadium that day as Eddie Howe looks to end the club’s 54 year trophy drought.

And as Magpies fans await further news of ticket details for their first ever cup match at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium, Manchester United – who have played 17 knockout games at the iconic stadium since 2007 – have released details of their ticket purchasing process.

A general view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium at Wembley Stadium on June 26, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

What Newcastle United have said about Carabao Cup final tickets

A club tweet read: “Ticket information for the Carabao Cup final will be confirmed and announced in the coming days.

“Please note that our Box Office won't be able to assist with queries relating to the final until then. Full details will be announced on club channels as soon as possible.”

So the update is there is no real update but fans will be eagerly anticipating further information over the coming days. And Manchester United’s ticketing process could give some insight into how Newcastle will operate when it comes to timescales and allocating tickets to supporters.

Manchester United Carabao Cup final ticket update

Manchester United fans will be able to apply for Carabao Cup final tickets from Friday, February 3 at 8am.

A message on the club website read: “Applications will be accepted from Executive Club Members, wheelchair user Season Ticket holders and Full Season Ticket holders (including amenity) who who have purchased a ticket for all home cup games this season (email communication has been sent to all Season Ticket Holders to advise them of their status).“Applications will open at 8am Friday 3rd February until 8am Wednesday 8th February. The ballot will then be processed over the weekend and results will be communicated by email no later than 5pm on Monday 13th February.”

It is not known whether Newcastle will adopt a similar system for allocating tickets given the anticipated unprecedented demand.

Where to buy Carabao Cup final tickets?

Newcastle United will be allocated a certain number of tickets to go on sale for the Carabao Cup final along with their opponents. Tickets will be able to be bought through the club website – nufc.co.uk/tickets.

Fans could also guarantee a place in the final by purchasing a Club Wembley ticket which would also ensure a place at the FA Cup semi-final and final matches at Wembley for a significantly greater cost.

How many tickets will Newcastle United be allocated for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley?

Although Wembley has a capacity of 90,000, tickets are not split 50/50 between the two clubs involved. While Newcastle’s allocation has not yet been released, last year’s final saw Liverpool allocated 32,999 tickets to be sold to supporters.

