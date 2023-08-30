Carabao Cup draw: Newcastle United, Man Utd, Liverpool ball numbers and fixture dates revealed
Newcastle United will find out their Carabao Cup third round opponents this evening.
Newcastle enter the draw at the third round stage as a result of the club competing in this season’s Champions League. They enter alongside fellow European sides Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and West Ham United.
The draw will take place following the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash at home to Premier League side Everton live on Sky Sports on Wednesday evening.
Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final last season but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. They will be ball 20 in Wednesday night’s draw.
Carabao Cup third round draw ball numbers confirmed
The ball numbers for the Carabao Cup third round draw are as follows:
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Bradford City
5 Brentford
6 Brighton and Hove Albion
7 Cardiff City
8 Crystal Palace
9 Exeter City
10 Fulham
11 Ipswich Town
12 Leicester City
13 Liverpool
14 Luton Town
15 Manchester City
16 Manchester United
17 Mansfield Town
18 Middlesbrough
19 Norwich City
21 Peterborough United
22 Port Vale
23 Salford City
24 Stoke City
25 Sutton United
26 West Ham United
27 Wolverhampton Wanderers
28 Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon
29 Doncaster Rovers or Everton
30 Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers
31 Nottingham Forest or Burnley
32 Sheffield United or Lincoln City
What is the format of the Carabao Cup?
The Carabao Cup is a straight knockout competition with 32 teams competing in the third round. There will be no extra-time until the semi-final stage so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will head straight to a penalty shootout.
When will the third round matches take place?
Matches will take place the week commencing September 25.
Who could Newcastle United face in the Carabao Cup?
Unlike the early rounds of the competition that are split into north and south sections, the third round is not regionalised, meaning Newcastle can face anyone still in the competition. Local rivals Sunderland were defeated on penalties by Crewe Alexandra in the first round and thus the wait for a Tyne-Wear derby continues.