Newcastle enter the draw at the third round stage as a result of the club competing in this season’s Champions League. They enter alongside fellow European sides Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash at home to Premier League side Everton live on Sky Sports on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final last season but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. They will be ball 20 in Wednesday night’s draw.

Carabao Cup third round draw ball numbers confirmed

The ball numbers for the Carabao Cup third round draw are as follows:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Bradford City

5 Brentford

6 Brighton and Hove Albion

7 Cardiff City

8 Crystal Palace

9 Exeter City

10 Fulham

11 Ipswich Town

12 Leicester City

13 Liverpool

14 Luton Town

15 Manchester City

16 Manchester United

17 Mansfield Town

18 Middlesbrough

19 Norwich City

20 Newcastle United

21 Peterborough United

22 Port Vale

23 Salford City

24 Stoke City

25 Sutton United

26 West Ham United

27 Wolverhampton Wanderers

28 Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon

29 Doncaster Rovers or Everton

30 Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers

31 Nottingham Forest or Burnley

32 Sheffield United or Lincoln City

What is the format of the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup is a straight knockout competition with 32 teams competing in the third round. There will be no extra-time until the semi-final stage so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will head straight to a penalty shootout.

When will the third round matches take place?

Matches will take place the week commencing September 25.

Who could Newcastle United face in the Carabao Cup?