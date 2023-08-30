The 31-year-old has attracted interest from a host of Championship clubs, including Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

Hendrick hasn’t played for Newcastle in almost two years having spent last season on loan at Reading and the second half of the 2021-22 campaign at Queens Park Rangers. The Republic of Ireland international hasn’t trained with The Magpies’ first-team since his loan at Reading ended and has been deemed surplus to requirements on Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrick joined Newcastle on a free transfer following his release from Burnley in 2020 and has gone on to make 27 appearances for the club, scoring three goals. His contract at St James’ Park is set to expire next summer.

According to Football Insider, Leeds, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are ‘lining-up’ bids for the midfielder while Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are interested in a loan move.

While Newcastle would prefer to sell Hendrick and would be willing to let him leave for nothing, many Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs would be priced out of a permanent move due to the player’s current wages which are understood to be around the £50,000-a-week mark. The Magpies have partly subsidised Hendrick’s previous loans to the Championship.

Former Reading boss Paul Ince stated his intention to keep Hendrick at the club prior to his sacking and the club’s relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my life, I’ve played with and managed some great players, but, to me, he’s the ultimate pro,” Ince told Sportingpost.com last season. “He comes in every day and does it right. He’s a great lad, everybody loves him. You know what you’re going to get out of him, seven or eight out of ten every week. He cares about his job.”

“If anybody asks me what the idea of a perfect professional is, it’s Jeff Hendrick, because he’s a super guy.”