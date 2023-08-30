Newcastle will host Premier League and European champions Manchester City at St James’ Park. The tie will take place the week commencing September 25.

The Magpies reached the Carabao Cup final where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United last season. But they open this season’s Carabao Cup campaign by hosting a Man City side who have won the competition in six of the last 10 seasons, including four times in a row between 2017 and 2021.

Carabao Cup third round draw fixtures confirmed

Ipswich vs Wolves

Exeter vs Luton

Aston Villa vs Everton

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Sutton United

Bradford vs Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs Stoke

Lincoln vs West Ham

Brentford vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Brighton

Salford vs Burnley

Fulham vs Norwich

Blackburn vs Cardiff

Liverpool vs Leicester

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Mansfield vs Peterborough

What is the format of the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup is a straight knockout competition with 32 teams competing in the third round. There will be no extra-time until the semi-final stage so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will head straight to a penalty shootout.

Carabao Cup round dates

Third round - week commencing 25 September 2023

Fourth round - week commencing 30 October 2023

Quarter-final - week commencing 18 December 2023

Semi-Final (first leg) - week commencing 8 January 2024

Semi-Final (second leg) - week commencing 21 January 2024