Carabao Cup third round draw: Newcastle United, Man Utd, Liverpool & Co. find out opponents
Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup third round opponents have been confirmed.
Newcastle will host Premier League and European champions Manchester City at St James’ Park. The tie will take place the week commencing September 25.
The Magpies reached the Carabao Cup final where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United last season. But they open this season’s Carabao Cup campaign by hosting a Man City side who have won the competition in six of the last 10 seasons, including four times in a row between 2017 and 2021.
Carabao Cup third round draw fixtures confirmed
Ipswich vs Wolves
Exeter vs Luton
Aston Villa vs Everton
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs Sutton United
Bradford vs Middlesbrough
Bournemouth vs Stoke
Lincoln vs West Ham
Brentford vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Brighton
Salford vs Burnley
Fulham vs Norwich
Blackburn vs Cardiff
Liverpool vs Leicester
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Mansfield vs Peterborough
What is the format of the Carabao Cup?
The Carabao Cup is a straight knockout competition with 32 teams competing in the third round. There will be no extra-time until the semi-final stage so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will head straight to a penalty shootout.
Carabao Cup round dates
Third round - week commencing 25 September 2023
Fourth round - week commencing 30 October 2023
Quarter-final - week commencing 18 December 2023
Semi-Final (first leg) - week commencing 8 January 2024
Semi-Final (second leg) - week commencing 21 January 2024
Final - Sunday 25 February 2024