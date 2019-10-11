Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley defends Elias Sorensen treatment – and claims Newcastle United are 'happy' with striker's development
Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley has hit back at criticism of his treatment of Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 12:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th October 2019, 12:08 pm
And claims the Magpies are happy with Sorensen’s Brunton Park development.
The Danish youth international is yet to score for a senior goal as part of his season-long loan but has been used mainly as a substitute.
“We are treating him well. When it comes to the game time, of course they will be disappointed,” said Pressley.
“They have sent a player out who wants to play.
“Again I phoned Shola (Ameobi) yesterday to brief him on a few things. They want him to play but they’re happy with the addition work he is doing.
“It is part of my job to shape them, and even if he doesn’t get the minutes he wants, the club will be getting back a more formed player.
“They are happy with how we are going about things are going.”