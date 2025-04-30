Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a fresh twist in the appointment of Brazil’s next national team manager, with Carlo Ancelotti’s move from Real Madrid in danger of collapsing.

Newcastle United midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will have one eye on Brazil’s managerial situation from afar as they look to be part of the national team squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay on June 4 and 9, respectively.

The matches could see Brazil secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a difficult qualifying campaign. The five-time world champions are six points inside the automatic qualification places with four games left to play.

But they have won just one of their last four qualifying matches, experiencing a historically bad campaign that cost former manager Dorival Junior his job after just over a year.

Brazil want to have a new manager on the touchline in time for their next match on June 4. Ancelotti looked set to be that manager, but the situation is complicated.

Real Madrid block Carlo Ancelotti move

The Brazil Football Federation expected to appoint Ancelotti in time for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. A key condition regarding Ancelotti’s appointment would be to have him in place before the FIFA Club World Cup in June and July.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that it is ‘not an option’ for Brazil to wait until July with the formal steps in appointing the Italian set to follow following a verbal agreement between the two parties.

But this is where the move has stalled with Real Madrid, who are competing in the Club World Cup, blocking Ancelotti’s move.

Romano tweeted: “Real Madrid are currently blocking Carlo Ancelotti’s move to Brazilian national team. The verbal agreement has been done for two days, Brazil expected Carlo to sign but Real were still not informed directly. Real do NOT want to pay any exit fee for Ancelotti’s salary.

“The Brazilian Federation has NO plans to wait long for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti to clarify exit process. Real Madrid will NOT pay any exit fee and Brazil will NOT wait, as deal can now collapse as @Relevo reported. Jorge Jesus remains an option on CBF list.”

Jorge Jesus is currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who are also competing at the upcoming Club World Cup.

NUFC duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton set to be impacted

Guimaraes and Joelinton will be looking to represent Brazil at the World Cup in North America next summer and the managerial appointment could impact their chances of doing that.

Guimaraes has been a mainstay in the much-criticised Brazil national team in recent years while Joelinton has been in and out of squads, earning seven caps.

Ancelotti is an admirer of Guimaraes, with the midfielder previously having talks with Real Madrid back in 2023,

Since then, the Brazilian has led Newcastle to a first domestic trophy in 70-years as he lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium in March. He will now be looking to secure Champions League qualification with Newcastle in the Premier League before turning his attention to the national team.