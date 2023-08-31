Champions League group stage teams confirmed as Newcastle United, Man Utd & Arsenal enter draw
The 32 teams for the 2023-24 Champions League group stage have been confirmed ahead of Thursday’s draw.
Newcastle United are set to find out their Champions League group stage opponents on Friday along with Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. While The Magpies can’t be drawn in the same group as their Premier League rivals, their pot four standing means they are in for a potentially difficult draw.
All 32 Champions League group stage places have been filled following the completion of the qualifying rounds on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Young Boys beat Maccabi Haifa 3-0 on aggregate while Galatasaray beat Molde 5-3 on aggregate and Braga beat Panathinaikos 3-1 over two legs to confirm their places in the group stage draw that will take place from 5pm BST on Thursday, August 31.
Braga will be in pot three of the draw while Galatasaray and Young Boys will be in pot four with Newcastle.
On Wednesday night, Copenhagen beat Polish champions Raków Częstochowa 2-1 on aggregate while Royal Antwerp reached the Champions League group stage for the first time following 3-1 aggregate win over AEK Athens. PSV Eindhoven secured their place with a convincing 7-3 aggregate win over Rangers
Copenhagen and PSV are in pot three while Antwerp are in pot four.
The Champions League group stage will start on Tuesday, September 20 and end on Wednesday, December 13.
Here are the key dates to look out for:
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023
Knockout rounds
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024 at Wembley Stadium
Here are the confirmed Champions League pots for the group stage draw
Pot one
Sevilla
Barcelona
Napoli
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Feyenoord
Pot two
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig
Porto
Pot three
Shakhtar Donetsk
Red Bull Salzburg
AC Milan
Braga
Lazio
Red Star Belgrade
PSV Eindhoven
Copenhagen
Pot four
Young Boys
Real Sociedad
Galatasaray
Celtic
Union Berlin
Lens
Royal Antwerp