Newcastle United are set to find out their Champions League group stage opponents on Friday along with Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. While The Magpies can’t be drawn in the same group as their Premier League rivals, their pot four standing means they are in for a potentially difficult draw.

All 32 Champions League group stage places have been filled following the completion of the qualifying rounds on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

On Tuesday, Young Boys beat Maccabi Haifa 3-0 on aggregate while Galatasaray beat Molde 5-3 on aggregate and Braga beat Panathinaikos 3-1 over two legs to confirm their places in the group stage draw that will take place from 5pm BST on Thursday, August 31.

Braga will be in pot three of the draw while Galatasaray and Young Boys will be in pot four with Newcastle.

On Wednesday night, Copenhagen beat Polish champions Raków Częstochowa 2-1 on aggregate while Royal Antwerp reached the Champions League group stage for the first time following 3-1 aggregate win over AEK Athens. PSV Eindhoven secured their place with a convincing 7-3 aggregate win over Rangers

Copenhagen and PSV are in pot three while Antwerp are in pot four.

The Champions League group stage will start on Tuesday, September 20 and end on Wednesday, December 13.

Here are the key dates to look out for:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Knockout rounds

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024 at Wembley Stadium

Here are the confirmed Champions League pots for the group stage draw

Pot one

Sevilla

Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord

Pot two

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Porto

Pot three

Shakhtar Donetsk

Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan

Braga

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

PSV Eindhoven

Copenhagen

Pot four

Young Boys

Real Sociedad

Galatasaray

Celtic

Union Berlin

Lens