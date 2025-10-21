Newcastle United latest news: One of Eddie Howe’s key players could be banned if he picks up a yellow card against Benfica tonight.

Newcastle United face Benfica at St James’ Park tonight aiming to record their second win of the Champions League league phase. The Magpies defeated Union Saint-Gilloise in their last outing in this competition, but were beaten by Barcelona in September to begin their campaign with a defeat.

Tonight’s clash against Benfica will be the third ever meeting between the sides in European competition. So far, their only other competitive match with the Lisbon-outfit came back in 2013 in a Europa League quarter-final.

Benfica would emerge from that tie victorious, having secured a 4-2 aggregate win. A 3-1 win on home turf in the first-leg gave them a massive leg up heading to Tyneside, but when Papiss Cisse struck in the 71st minute to give Alan Pardew’s side the lead, a tense finish was set up.

However, Benfica were able to weather the storm on that day and netted with a minute of normal time to play to secure their safe passage to the semi-finals. If they are to have success again at St James’ Park tonight, then they will likely have to weather an early storm again with the Magpies keen to use home advantage to their benefit.

A physical battle is expected on Tyneside, particularly in the middle of the park. Benfica boss Jose Mourinho has already detailed that area of the pitch as where the game can be won or lost: “Newcastle? It’s going to be very difficult,” Mourinho said when asked about his side’s upcoming trip to the north east. “They have a very strong midfield, and St James’ Park is also a good place to play.”

Newcastle United star at risk of Champions League ban

If midfield is where tonight’s game will be decided, then one player the hosts may be relying on to make the difference for them is Joelinton. The Brazilian adds a level of physicality that few players in his position in world football can match.

However, Joelinton will have to carefully manage that physicality this evening. If he is shown a yellow card tonight, then he will not be allowed to feature against Athletic Club next month.

The Brazilian has been shown a yellow card in each of Newcastle’s two Champions League matches to date and is, therefore, just one booking away from a one-match ban. UEFA rules on yellow cards and suspensions read: ‘From the first match in the league phase, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, that did not result in a red card, as well as after any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.).’

Joelinton was booked in the 28th minute of Newcastle’s defeat to Barcelona, before being shown a 35th minute yellow card in Belgium earlier this month. Another one tonight would rule him out of featuring against the Basque club next month.

There are 13 players, including Joelinton, that are currently sat on two bookings and thus risking a potential suspension. Dan Burn, meanwhile, is the only other Magpies player that has been shown a yellow card in the Champions League this season.