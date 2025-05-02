Fresh Champions League twist as six Premier League teams set to qualify - Newcastle United take note
Newcastle United sit third in the Premier League table heading into Sunday’s match at Brighton & Hove Albion.
But Eddie Howe’s side are just two points inside the top five, the Champions League qualification places, with four games left to play.
Following the Brighton match, Newcastle host top five rivals Chelsea at St James’ Park before travelling to Arsenal and then facing Everton on the final day.
Sunday’s match represents a big opportunity for The Magpies, especially after Thursday night’s result.
Nottingham Forest slip up v Brentford
Nottingham Forest have occupied the Champions League qualification places for the majority of the season but three defeats in their last four league games has seen them drop out of the top five.
On Thursday night, Forest were beaten 2-0 at home to Brentford with goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa.
It keeps Brentford in potential European contention should eighth place be handed a spot.
But it also saw Forest miss the opportunity to move back up to third in the table with their game in hand.
The battle for Champions League qualification looks very tight indeed with two points separating third and sixth. Seventh-placed Aston Villa will also be boosted by Forest’s defeat as they only sit three points outside of the top five.
Forest’s defeat against Brentford is good news for Newcastle should they be able to continue their strong run of form as they will head into the final day of the season knowing Forest face Chelsea (currently sixth and fifth) knowing at least one team are guaranteed to drop points.
Five teams will qualify for the Champions League from the Premier League following UEFA’s new coefficient rule introduced last season, but now there is set to be a sixth.
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur set to battle for final Champions League place
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have had seasons to forget in the Premier League yet could still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.
Both teams are in a strong position to reach the final following Thursday’s semi-final results. Manchester United beat Athletic Club 3-0 away from home while Spurs won 3-1 at home to Bodo/Glimt.
Barring any shock turnarounds, Man United and Spurs will meet in the Europa League final on May 21. It will effectively be a play-off for Champions League qualification.
And one of the teams who currently sit 14th and 16th in the Premier League table may confirm Champions League qualification before the likes of Newcastle as the Premier League season runs until May 25.
Newcastle were in fact the first English team to guarantee European qualification this season after beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final back in March. Winning the Carabao Cup awards a Conference League place though that would be seen as an absolute worst-case scenario for Newcastle given their current position in the table.
Should Manchester City win the FA Cup and finish in the top seven, eighth place in the Premier League will be handed a European spot. This means that England could have nine teams competing in Europe next season.
