Champions League striker Mbwana Samatta discusses potential Newcastle United move
Newcastle United transfer target Mbwana Samatta has been discussing the possibility of a move to St James’s Park, according to a report in his homeland.
The Gazette understands the Tanzania and Genk striker is a player under consideration by the scouting team at United, and was monitored in the summer window.
But a move in January looks unlikely with the Magpies likely to exploit the loan market, if they strike any deals, when trading reopens on January 1, 2020.
According to publication Mwana Spoti, Samatta has claimed he does not know anything of reported interest from the Premier League, including Newcastle and West Ham United.
The report claims when Samatta arrived in his hometown of Dar es Salaam to report for international duty, he ‘denied any knowledge of the interest’ and ‘claimed his representatives hadn't told him anything about a move to the Premier League’.