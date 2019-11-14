Champions League striker Mbwana Samatta discusses potential Newcastle United move

The Gazette understands the Tanzania and Genk striker is a player under consideration by the scouting team at United, and was monitored in the summer window.

But a move in January looks unlikely with the Magpies likely to exploit the loan market, if they strike any deals, when trading reopens on January 1, 2020.

According to publication Mwana Spoti, Samatta has claimed he does not know anything of reported interest from the Premier League, including Newcastle and West Ham United.

Belgian football club KRC Genk's Tanzania's forward Ally Mbwana Samatta gives a press conference on October 22, 2019 in Genk, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match against English club Liverpool F.C.. (Photo by YORICK JANSENS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by YORICK JANSENS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

