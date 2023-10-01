Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minteh was Newcastle’s first summer signing as he joined from Odense in Denmark for £7million before being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord shortly afterwards. The 19-year-old has only made four starts for Feyenoord in all competitions but has scored in three of his last four Eredivisie matches.

His latest goal was a fine solo effort to open the scoring in a 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday.

In addition to his fine form at club level, Minteh was also handed his first senior cap for Gambia during the international break, where he also found the net.

Minteh will join-up with Newcastle next summer once his loan at Feyenoord expires.

But next up for the teenager and Feyenoord is a trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday evening (5:45pm kick-off BST). The Dutch side got their Champions League campaign off to a positive start with a 2-0 win at home to Celtic, with Minteh starting the match.

Newcastle are also back in Champions League action this coming Wednesday as they host Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off). It will be The Magpies’ first home match in the competition in over 20 years.

