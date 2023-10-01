Eddie Howe believes £21m Newcastle United star is the ‘best’ Premier League player - at one thing
Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for Newcastle United in style in the 2-0 win over Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday.
After scoring his first goal of the season in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United last weekend, Almiron found the net again with a trademark edge of the box finish with his left foot into the top right corner of the goal.
Alexander Isak then made the score 2-0 from the penalty spot in the closing stages of the match as The Magpies claimed a third successive Premier League win.
Almiron has scored 13 Premier League goals since the start of last season and has developed something of a habit of finding the top corner from the edge of the box. The Paraguayan’s strike against Burnley was very similar to his goals in the home wins against both Everton and Aston Villa last season.
And when asked if there were any better players in the Premier League at making an impact cutting inside than Almiron, Howe told The Gazette: “No. He’s a unique footballer.
“I don’t think there is anyone better at doing what he does. He’s all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats from the game because I’m sure they’ll be through the roof.
“The quality shown on his finish was very reminiscent of some of his goals scored last year. He’s had a great return to form, Miggy, and he’s such an important player for us.”
After a run of 15 games without a goal before the trip to Sheffield United, Almiron has started to find the net for Newcastle once again.