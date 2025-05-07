Chelsea receive major fitness boost ahead of crunch Newcastle United clash

Enzo Maresca has revealed that Marc Guiu could be fit to face Newcastle United | Getty Images

Chelsea have received a major boost ahead of their Conference League clash against Swedish outfit Djurgarden on Thursday night and their huge Premier League game at St James’ Park.

The Blues will likely head to St James’ Park on Sunday having secured themselves a place in the Conference League final. Chelsea defeated their Swedish counterparts 4-1 in the first-leg, with the second-leg at Stamford Bridge to be played tomorrow night and are heavy favourites to book themselves a place in the final which will be played in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that, despite being three goals ahead from the first-leg, that he will play a strong team on Thursday night. Chelsea’s only hope of silverware this season rests on them being victorious in the Conference League - although they will also have one eye on ensuring they return to next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea currently sit level on points with the Magpies in the Premier League table, but with both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest to play between now and the end of the season, they know they cannot afford to slip up in any league match. Eddie Howe’s side, meanwhile, know that victory on Sunday will mean they just have to beat either Arsenal or Everton to guarantee themselves a top-five finish due to their vastly superior goal difference over Aston Villa.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea injury update

Chelsea defeated Liverpool on Sunday to boost their Champions League qualification hopes and, speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Djurgarden, Maresca has revealed that his squad came through that game unscathed and that he has hope that Marc Guiu could even be fit to feature on Thursday night: “We don’t have any new injuries,” Maresca told reporters. “This is good for us.

“Everyone is fit and Marc Guiu could even be involved in tomorrow’s squad. We are not sure yet, we will make a decision on him, but he is getting closer.

“Maybe it’s better for Marc to have a few more days of training, but he is very close to being back with us. That will be very good news for us and for Marc.”

Guiu moved to Stamford Bridge from La Liga giants Barcelona last summer, but has featured more times in Europe for the Blues than in the Premier League this season. The 19-year-old has averaged a goal a game in the Conference League but is yet to net in the Premier League.

Newcastle United injury news

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, is expected to be without Joelinton this weekend. The Brazilian has suffered a knee injury and is not likely to feature again this season, although his head coach didn’t explicitly rule out the possibility of him returning to action.

Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Hall will also miss out, with the latter to again miss out on facing his former employers having been ineligible during their three meetings with the Blues last season. Fabian Schar, meanwhile, was withdrawn from proceedings early against Brighton with Howe admitting that he wasn’t sure if the defender had suffered a muscle injury or just cramp at the Amex Stadium.