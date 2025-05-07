‘My club’ - Sunderland starlet breaks silence on Newcastle United transfer links

Sunderland's Chris Rigg has been linked with a move to Newcastle United | Getty Images

Sunderland’s Chris Rigg has spoken publicly about speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in the teenager as he continues to impress on Wearside. Rigg, who comes from a family of Newcastle United fans, was handed his Black Cats debut aged just 15 in 2023, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player.

Rigg has since become a regular under Regis Le Bris and has attracted plenty of attention from clubs across Europe. As well as links with the Magpies, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also all been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

The Black Cats will, of course, be reluctant to see another one of their academy stars leave after sanctioning a deal that will see Tommy Watson join Brighton this summer. And they will be particularly reluctant to see him move to their bitter rivals.

Chris Rigg breaks silence on Newcastle United transfer links

Whilst Newcastle United will face stiff competition for Rigg’s signature, could his and his family’s ties to the club help them in their pursuit? Well, in an interview with the Telegraph, Rigg was asked about those links before replying with an unequivocal answer.

“The best decision I made was coming to Sunderland,” Rigg said. “For them to put me in the team at 15, I don’t think many would take that risk.

“It’s been so important for me. I could have signed for Premier League clubs and not played anywhere near the number of games.

“If you look at the England squad, virtually all of them have played in the EFL at some point, whether that was on loan or starting their career in the lower leagues. It’s sped up my progress undoubtedly.

“Sunderland are my club, I’ve been here my whole life. I come from a family of Newcastle fans, there is no point hiding that, but it changes when you play for Sunderland in front of those fans.

“My family being Newcastle fans has no impact on me, it doesn’t change the way I feel about Sunderland. The fans have been unbelievable. They could have thought, ‘Nah, he’s a Newcastle fan’ or whatever, but I think I’ve shown what this club means to me. It’s not really a debate.

“My dad gives me a little bit of stick, but he comes to all Sunderland’s games. I think he is a secret Mackem now. He puts his son above everything, he loves watching me and he absolutely loves coming to our games.”

On general transfer speculation, including links with some of European football’s biggest clubs, Rigg continued: “I don’t listen to any of the speculation. I’ve got far more important things to worry about, like trying to get Sunderland promoted.”

Sunderland and Rigg now have a two-legged play-off tie against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City to prepare for with a spot at Wembley and a shot at promotion on the line for the winner. Sunderland, though, head into Friday’s first-leg on the back of five successive league defeats.