Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a match that will have implications across the country.

Both Forest and Chelsea have the chance to secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the season as they prepare to square-off at the City Ground. Whilst Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City will have their full focus on the job they need to do in their respective games, it is clear that a lot of attention will be centred on the banks of the river Trent on Sunday.

A win for Chelsea will guarantee their place in next season’s Champions League, whilst Forest would also need help from Fulham, Everton or Manchester United to secure their qualification even if they defeat the Blues. A draw does very little for either side.

Chelsea team news v Nottingham Forest

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s visit to the City Ground, Enzo Maresca confirmed that he will have both Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu available for selection this weekend in a major boost for the Blues. “Yes, Christo is available,” Maresca said . “He’s been working with us in the last few days, being part of the training sessions.

“Marc Guiu is the same. They can both be available for the next game [v Nottingham Forest].

“Reece James is okay, he will be part of the squad. As I’ve said previously, he has his own programme because we try to protect him.

“We are managing him in both the games and the training sessions that we have. But Reece is fine, and he is available for Sunday.”

Whilst Champions League qualification is on the line this weekend, Chelsea do have a Conference League final to play next week. Although Maresca has had the luxury of being able to rotate his team from domestic to european action this season due to the massive squad that he inherited at Stamford Bridge, the Italian insists all focus will be on their clash with Forest before they even think about the final against Real Betis on Wednesday night.

“It shows how difficult the Premier League is, when so many teams are involved [in the hunt for European qualification]. We are happy to be there, and of course we want to finish in the best way.

“We are quite lucky in the sense that if we win, and we do our job, then we don't need to pay attention to other results. If we are not winning, we have to pay attention. We have the privilege that it depends on us.

“Right now the focus is on Sunday against Forest, that is the most important game right now. I always say that the next fixture is always the most important.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, much like Chelsea know that a win on Sunday will secure Champions League qualification no matter what. However, a draw at the City Ground would mean, by virtue of their goal difference advantage over the Blues, that they would only have to draw against Everton to be sure of a top-five finish.