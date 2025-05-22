Getty Images

St James’ Park will play host to Newcastle United’s biggest Premier League game of the season this weekend.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side against Everton will guarantee their qualification for next season’s Champions League. Anything else, and they will be reliant on results elsewhere going their way to finish in the top five.

Although the Toffees have nothing but pride to play for on Sunday, they will undoubtedly pose the hosts a few questions and the Magpies will have to be at their best to come away with the result they need. St James’ Park will also have to be at its very best as well to drive Howe’s team to victory.

Newcastle United confirm Everton offer

To encourage an atmosphere on Tyneside on Sunday, not that much encouragement is needed, Newcastle United have confirmed that all fans that enter the stadium between 2pm and 3pm will get two free drinks. Newcastle made a similar offer ahead of their last home match - a 12pm kick-off against Chelsea.

The Magpies triumphed 2-0 that day, with all fans entering between 10am and 11am receiving a free drink on that day. The offer worked as St James’ Park, despite being a midday kick-off on a Sunday, was rocking as they spurred Howe’s side to a crucial victory.

The same result this weekend will undoubtedly usher in huge celebrations with qualification for the Champions League the perfect end to the most memorable of seasons on Tyneside. Fans who are in early enough to make the most of Sunday’s drink offer may have co-owner Jamie Reuben to thank after his interactions with supporters on social media.

After putting on a post thanking Newcastle United fans for their support at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, Reuben was asked by an entrepreneurial supporter if the club would offer two free drinks to supporters this weekend. Reuben replied to the suggestion, with: ‘that’s an interesting idea’.

Newcastle United v Everton snubbed for TV coverage

A sold out St James’ Park will undoubtedly drive Howe and his team forward on Sunday, but thousands of Magpies and Toffees fans that cannot attend the game will have no legal way of watching it on TV. That’s because neither Sky Sports nor TNT Sports have picked the game to broadcast on Sunday.

With all ten Premier League games kicking off simultaneously at 4pm, there was always going to be seven matches not shown on TV. However, Sky’s decision to show Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace, a game that means very little to either side, has raised a few eyebrows.

The Reds will lift the Premier League trophy at the end of that match, but that will be of little interest to Newcastle United and Everton fans who want to watch their match or to the host of neutral fans who may want to watch a match with genuine stakes on the line. Chelsea’s clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground will be the other game shown by Sky Sports whilst TNT will show Aston Villa’s trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.