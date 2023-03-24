Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United loanee receives Player of the Month award

Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow has been named Hull City’s Player of the Month for March. Darlow. Darlow joined the Tigers in the dying hours of the January transfer window and has featured five times in the league for Liam Rosenior’s side.

Darlow made his first start for Hull in their 1-0 defeat to Bristol City last month but then played every minute of their four games in March, putting in a Player of the Match display against West Brom as the Tigers ran-out 2-0 winners. Darlow won 84% of votes from Hull City fans to claim the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea ‘eye’ Raphinha

Chelsea will once again try and sign Brazilian winger Raphinha after failing to land his signature last summer. Despite being heavily-linked with a move to Chelsea, Raphinha opted to switch Elland Road for the Camp Nou in a deal worth £55m.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Brazilian has struggled in Spain and could be allowed to leave this summer as Barcelona’s financial worries grow. Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jordan’s warning against ‘average’ signing

Simon Jordan has warned Newcastle United against the signing of Scott McTominay, branding the Scotland international as ‘average’. Jordan also believes signing McTominay wouldn’t signal that the Magpies are looking to make the step to the ‘next level’.

Jordan told TalkSport: "But, in this instance, I am looking at it and saying: 'What is the next level?’, if Newcastle are competing for a Champions League space, they are going to be competing with Man United.

"So, for Newcastle to take a player from Man United – who Man United will only sell if they don’t think is good enough to be in their side – seems to be at odds with what [Newcastle] are trying to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think McTominay is alright. He’s a symptom of Man United going through a mediocre phase. I don’t think McTominay gets within a gnat’s hair of the elite Man United teams.