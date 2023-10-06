Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle’s first Champions League group stage match at St James’ Park in over two decades saw Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar put PSG to the sword on Tyneside.

It was a result that saw the rest of Europe stand up and take notice as The Magpies went top of Group f, dubbed ‘the group of death’, after two matches played.

And Terry, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2012, posted a series of tweets praising Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and his players.

“Wow… Newcastle Utd,” Terry said during the game. “What a big performance this is. I love watching them play.”

Newcastle had just 26% possession in the match but still managed to limit PSG to just two shots on target in the match.

“Just re-watched the Newcastle game from last night, so refreshing watching them play, tactically excellent,” Terry added the following day. “The passion from the players and supporters is superb and exciting to watch rather than making 100 passes and going nowhere, Newcastle play with a purpose. Eddie Howe [clap emoji].

“Also unbelievable recruitment.”

