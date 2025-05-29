Chelsea 'swoop' for £30m Newcastle United transfer target after release clause reveal

Chelsea have reportedly won the race to sign Ipswich Town's Liam Delap amid Newcastle United links. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to fail in their pursuit of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap - according to latest reports.

Delap is expected to leave Ipswich Town this summer after impressing during his first full campaign as a Premier League striker. The former Manchester City man scored 12 times in the league for the Tractor Boys, but couldn’t prevent their relegation straight back to the Championship.

Ipswich’s fate was sealed with a 3-0 loss at St James’ Park back in April, a defeat that activated a release clause in Delap’s contract. That clause means any club can pay £30m, bypass negotiations with his club and talk directly with Delap and his representatives over a move.

Newcastle United were among a clutch of clubs linked with a move for him, with Delap seeming to be a perfect option to play deputy to Alexander Isak. The Magpies will have both Premier League and Champions League football to balance next season and will want to look after their star man’s fitness to ensure he is available for the biggest games.

Despite their interest, though, it appears that Stamford Bridge will be Delap’s destination this summer.

Chelsea ‘swoop’ for Liam Delap

According to TalkSport Chelsea’s qualification for next season’s Champions League means that Delap is favouring a move there this summer. Manchester United had been viewed as the favourites to sign him, but their big move for Matheus Cunha and lack of European football next season is viewed as a major stumbling block.

Chelsea, who defeated Real Betis to win the Conference League on Wednesday night, beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday to leapfrog the Magpies in the Premier League table and secure a fourth place finish. Whilst Newcastle United also qualified for the Champions League, with a little help from Ruben Amorim’s side, Delap would likely only come to the north east as a second-choice striker - with first-team options less limited at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about Delap earlier this season, Eddie Howe revealed his admiration for the 22-year-old: “He's a pivotal player for them, there's no denying that.” United’s head coach said.

“I think he's had a very good season. He's got big strengths, very strong, powerful runner. Certainly knows where the goal is. I think he's had a really good season. He's always had a lot of potential.

“You could see from the very early times we've played against him previously, what a threat he can be.”

Kieran McKenna, meanwhile, spoke about Delap’s ability to play for the biggest clubs in the world, stating: “Can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can, I fully believe that.

“He’s already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that has been fighting for everything, and I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level.”

Delap will represent England Under-21’s in the upcoming set of international games. Chelsea, meanwhile, are preparing to play in the Club World Cup and could have Delap in their squad for that tournament if they seal a deal for the striker before that competition gets underway in mid-June.