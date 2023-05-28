Chelsea end a disappointing season at home to Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle who head into the match having already confirmed Champions League qualification.

The Blues are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time since the 1995-96 season with Lampard the club’s third manager of the campaign following the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Lampard scored 211 goals in 648 appearances for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014 before becoming the club’s manager in 2019.

He was sacked midway through the Covid-19 ravaged 2020-21 season with matches being played largely behind closed doors.

And in his pre-match programme notes ahead of Newcastle, Lampard took the opportunity to bid a proper farewell. According to Sky Sports, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Chelsea’s next permanent manager for the start of next season.

“The first thing for me to say is that it was an easy decision for me to make when the opportunity arose to come back to Stamford Bridge,” Lampard said in his programme notes. “It was a difficult time for everyone here, and when I had the chance to try and help, I was immediately prepared to do so, given my feeling and affection for the club.

“I have a big understanding of this club because I played here and managed here before, so I knew the standards that we needed to get to the success that we’ve had over so many years.”

Chelsea’s English caretaker manager Frank Lampard (L) congratulates Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard added: “I didn’t get the chance to do a proper goodbye at the end of my previous time here because it happened during the period behind closed doors due to Covid. I know the supporters will have long memories, particularly the Stamford Bridge crowd, the match-going fan.

“The link we had over my 13 years as a player here was special, and although I left without getting the chance to say goodbye that time around, I think I probably addressed that by coming back as manager.

“To then leave as manager during the pandemic was tough. I hope people saw the young team I was trying to put together then, and I felt we had some real success, particularly in the first year, but also as we progressed in the Champions League in my second season and the team ultimately managed to create history with another European success for the club.

“The last two games before lockdown were a 2-0 win over Liverpool and a 4-0 win over Everton at the Bridge, the place was bouncing...and then I didn’t see the fans again.

“So, even after this short period back at the club, it will be nice to have the opportunity to say goodbye properly, in front of you and say thank you for all your support. It’s a big deal for me.

“I wasn to thank the owners for the opportunity they’ve given me here, as well as my staff - who are all Chelsea people and have come back to try and help the club during this period.

