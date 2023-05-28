Felix was linked with a move to Newcastle during the World Cup break before joining Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. The Blues paid a loan fee worth £9.7million to take the 23-year-old on loan for half a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the club as they are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half in the Premier League this season. Felix has scored four times in 15 appearances for Chelsea, including a consolation in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday evening.

With Felix set to return to Atletico Madrid where his future remains uncertain, Portuguese outlet Eleven Sports have linked Newcastle with a summer transfer. The report claims The Magpies are the only club willing to fork out the £90million asking price set by Atletico Madrid.

In reality, while Newcastle can offer Champions League football next season, they won’t be willing to pay anywhere near that fee for the Portuguese international, who responded directly to the rumour himself on Instagram.

Felix sarcastically commented on a photo edited to show him wearing a Newcastle shirt: “É só sabichões! [It’s just know-it-alls]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster is likely to explore his options upon returning to Atletico Madrid, whom he signed from Benfica for £113million in 2019. In three-and-a-half seasons at the club, he has netted 25 league goals in 95 appearances.