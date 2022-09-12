Chelsea manager Graham Potter name drops Newcastle United’s Dan Asworth in open letter to Brighton supporters
Graham Potter has written an open letter to Brighton supporters after becoming Thomas Tuchel’s replacement at Stamford Bridge.
Potter spent three years as Brighton manager before leaving the Amex Stadium to join Chelsea last week.
During his time on the south coast, he helped guide the Seagulls to their best ever Premier League finish and has been universally praised for the exciting brand of football his side played throughout his time at the club.
After signing a five-year deal at Chelsea, Potter has written an open letter to his former supporters, singling-out Newcastle United’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth for praise during their time together at the club, describing his work as ‘first class’:
‘This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life, and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career.
‘I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you.’
Potter continued: ‘I would like to thank Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and the directors for the opportunity they gave me three years ago and then the unswerving support that came with it. My gratitude also to Dan Ashworth and David Weir, two first-class technical directors. To the staff at both the stadium and the training ground: all of you have impressed me with the pride you have taken in your work. You supported the club and you also supported me through some tough times in my personal life.
‘Brighton & Hove Albion is a club full of good people who work together in the right way to accomplish things.
‘To everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion: thank you. It has been a pleasure and honour to serve the club over the last three years. I wish you every success going forward.’