The 17-year-old follows Alex Murphy, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Jordan Hackett to become Newcastle’s sixth summer signing overall.

The Scotland Under-17s captain will initially join up with Newcastle’s Under-18s side ahead of the new season having made four appearances for Killie’s first-team last season.

Charlie McArthur of Scotland vies with Dzenan Pejcinovic of Germany during the UEFA Under17 European Championship Qualifier match between Germany U17 and Scotland U17 on March 26, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 6ft 2in central-defender had attracted interest from several other Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Wolves with a £275,000 bid previously reported.

Following his move, McArthur took to Instagram to say: “After the last few weeks of speculation, I’m delighted to announce that I have signed for Newcastle United.

“This marks the end of my Killie journey and I would like to thank everyone involved at the club who have looked after my best interests over the years from the Killie Kickers through to the Youth Academy and finally into the first team.

“It’s been a tremendous experience with a great bunch of people and the support from the fans has been amazing especially last year when I made my debut at Rugby Park.

“I have watched, listened and learned and will take everything with me to continue my development. I will never forget my roots and will be back to support my hometown whenever possible. Alston won the league at Rugby Park! Chico.”