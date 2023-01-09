Newcastle have been linked with a move for Thuram with his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach set to expire in the summer. The 25-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga club and could be available on a cut-price deal this month, with Chelsea now looking to make a move.

The Daily Mail have claimed Chelsea have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of signing the French international this week having opened talks regarding a January deal. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach this season and made five appearances for finalists France at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Turin-born forward could be available for as little as £6million this month as Monchengladbach look to cut their losses or risk losing him on a free in the summer.

France's forward #26 Marcus Thuram reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Allan Saint-Maximin wants Thuram to sign for Newcastle

While Newcastle have an interest in the player, head coach Eddie Howe played down talks of a potential move after Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin said he hoped Thuram would join him on Tyneside.

Saint-Maximin told The Gazette last month: [Thuram] is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.

"I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup].”

Saint-Maximin is close friends with Thuram, having played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt alongside him as well as representing France together at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

On Saint-Maximin's comments, Howe laughed: “Well done, Maxi!