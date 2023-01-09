Chelsea plot swoop for Newcastle United transfer target Allan Saint-Maximin loves
Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Newcastle United target Marcus Thuram.
Newcastle have been linked with a move for Thuram with his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach set to expire in the summer. The 25-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga club and could be available on a cut-price deal this month, with Chelsea now looking to make a move.
The Daily Mail have claimed Chelsea have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of signing the French international this week having opened talks regarding a January deal. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach this season and made five appearances for finalists France at the World Cup in Qatar.
The Turin-born forward could be available for as little as £6million this month as Monchengladbach look to cut their losses or risk losing him on a free in the summer.
Allan Saint-Maximin wants Thuram to sign for Newcastle
While Newcastle have an interest in the player, head coach Eddie Howe played down talks of a potential move after Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin said he hoped Thuram would join him on Tyneside.
Saint-Maximin told The Gazette last month: [Thuram] is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.
"I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup].”
Saint-Maximin is close friends with Thuram, having played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt alongside him as well as representing France together at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.
On Saint-Maximin's comments, Howe laughed: “Well done, Maxi!
"[Thuram’s] a top player. But, yeah, no more than that. He’s one that I watched in the World Cup, for sure, but no more than that."