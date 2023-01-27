Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Chelsea place valuation on Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have placed a £17.5million valuation on Hakim Ziyech ahead of a potential move away from Stamford Bridge this month. Ziyech may be allowed to leave Chelsea this winter following their very active January window and has admirers in the Premier League.

Everton and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the Moroccan with both clubs reportedly seeing the winger as an ideal alternative to Anthony Gordon, depending on whether he stays at Goodison Park or makes the switch to St James’s Park. Aston Villa have also shown an interest in the 29-year-old with Roma, managed by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, may also make a move for the Moroccan.

Brighton reject Arsenal bid

According to reports, Brighton have rejected a £60million bid from Arsenal for midfielder Moises Caicedo. Caicedo has been in stunning form for the Seagulls this season, but following summer departures of Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard’s move to Arsenal earlier this month, Brighton are not pressured to sell the 21-year-old this window.

David Ornstein reports that Caicedo ‘is not for sale’ this month and that Brighton’s stance on this is unlikely to change. Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move for the Ecuador international.

Leeds United ‘eye’ Leicester City target

Leeds United have entered the race to sign Brazilian winger Tete and will challenge Leicester City for his signature. Tete is currently on-loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk and has impressed in Ligue 1, scoring six times and registering three assists so far this season.

90min report that Leicester City are ‘confident’ about securing a deal for the 22-year-old, however, Leeds are set to challenge them for his signature before deadline day.