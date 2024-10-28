Chelsea set for massive fine after breaking Premier League record v Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea are set to be handed a huge fine after breaking a Premier League record against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, inflicting Newcastle United their third defeat of the season in the process. Enzo Maresca’s side ended the day in fifth place and five points above the Magpies in 12th.

Whilst there was little controversy, VAR was called into action on three occasions, first to rule-out an early Chelsea opener, secondly to draw the lines on Alexander Isak’s equaliser with a tight offside call going in Newcastle’s favour, before the technology intervened in the dying stages to advise Simon Hooper to overturn his initial decision to award the Blues a penalty for a foul by Dan Burn on Christopher Nkunku.

Hooper was booed off by the home support on the final whistle having shown six yellow cards to Chelsea, plus one to Maresca, with just three shown to the Magpies. Chelsea have now been shown six yellow cards in three Premier League matches this season, the first team in its history to achieve that feat, despite being just nine games into the campaign.

Chelsea’s first six-card offence came in their slender win over Bournemouth when they were shown eight bookings by Anthony Taylor. Their second came during their draw with Nottingham Forest in early October.

Clubs are fined £25,000 for a first offence of picking up six yellow cards or more, with a £50,000 fine for their second breach. Chelsea’s third breach will see them pay a £75,000 fine, meaning they have accumulated £150,000 of fines for these offences already this season.

Chelsea have been shown 36 yellow cards this season, comfortably leading the way in the Premier League with Southampton and Wolves trailing them with 29 bookings apiece. Speaking last month about his side’s discipline, Maresca said: "I like the team the way they are fighting for each other and becoming a team. I like the spirit of our team."

Newcastle United, by comparison, have picked up 22 yellow cards this season and rank 14th.