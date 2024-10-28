Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has issued a message to Newcastle United fans after the Magpies slipped to their third Premier League defeat of the season at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss against the Blues saw them end the day 12th in the table having taken 12 points from nine games. They are without a win in their last five league games, with only a slender Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon since their last league triumph on September 15.

Defeat against Chelsea means it’s now back to back losses for the Magpies ahead of their showdown against the Blues at St James’ Park on Wednesday and a tricky test against Arsenal next weekend. A Carabao Cup exit in midweek could be disastrous for a team sliding in the league and with just two real chances at silverware this season.

Ahead of that meeting with Chelsea and a crucial couple of weeks on the pitch, one which could shape how their season plays out between now and May, Howe has called for unity and believes his side will be able to come through a tricky period and start putting results on the board: “I think, as always for me, it’s about sticking together and the supporters are probably the most important part of any football club in that.” Howe said.

“I think the players at the moment are showing that spirit. I thought we did [v Chelsea].

“It was a really good psychological performance as in we gave everything and kept going until the end. We were resilient at times when we needed to be.

“The supporters were fantastic with us at the end because I think they could see the effort and some of the quality in our play was very high. We went toe-to-toe with Chelsea today, we were very aggressive because that’s the team we want to be.

“We want to be here on a level playing field with these teams and take the game to them. I thought we did that, and hopefully our supporters can see that and continue to back us like they have done from the first day we arrived.”