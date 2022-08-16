Chelsea star left out of squad amid Newcastle United interest – player 'keen' to leave
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United this summer.
The 21-year-old was expected to play for Chelsea’s second string side in their Premier League 2 match on Monday night after he was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
But Hudson-Odoi was left out of the Chelsea Under-21s squad entirely for the match. The three-time England international hasn’t featured in the Premier League since January and has subsequently attracted loan interest from Newcastle.
The Daily Telegraph have reported that Hudson-Odoi would be ‘keen’ to leave Chelsea on loan this season. But in order to strike a deal with Newcastle, The Blues would have to agree to subsidise some of the winger’s wages as his current salary falls outside of The Magpies’ wage structure.
Newcastle co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for the Spurs match where they were pictured alongside Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali.