Newcastle have been scouring the transfer market for attacking reinforcements so far this summer with Chelsea trio Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi all discussed as potential loan options.

According to The Athletic, Pulisic can also be added to that list with the 23-year-old limited to substitute appearances in each of Chelsea’s opening two matches this season and potentially available to leave temporarily.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea speaks to the media after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The United States’ youngest ever captain signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £58million in 2019. Since then, he has made 117 competitive appearances for The Blues, scoring 25 goals.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is open to securing loan signings this transfer window, but he wants to ensure the right characters are coming into the club.

"The structure of the transfer doesn’t matter to me,” Howe said. “It’s about the individual.

"Matt Targett came in as a loan player, but committed to everything and felt like a Newcastle player from day one. Another individual’s character might be different, and you get the feeling they’re just here for a set time – and will then move on.

"I’d be reluctant to do those types of transfers, so it’s all about the person – and them committing to the club and team.