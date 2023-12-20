The usually reliable Magpies star misjudged a header to give away a stoppage time equaliser and went on to miss a penalty in the shootout. Matt Ritchie was also denied during the spot kicks. As Newcastle look to put the defeat behind them against Luton Town this weekend, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Mudryk's Trippier message

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has sent a classsy message to Trippier after Tuesday night's result. Mudryk took advantage of Trippier's mistake to equalise, while the Ukrainian also saw his English counterpart missing a penalty before scoring his own.

Mudryk wrote on Instagram after the game: “Kieran, I just wanna say to you: stay strong. Sometimes s**t happens but I think you are strong footballer, no matter what." A nice example of players looking out for each other, and even players from different teams.

Gordon injury claim

Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman was surprised that Newcastle and Eddie Howe did not replace Anthony Gordon earlier in the game after a more than forceful tackle from Anthony Gordon. Gordan came back out after half-time and went off shortly after, still clearly in discomfort.