Chelsea star sends classy Kiran Trippier message as 'surprise' Newcastle United injury claim made
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United after their heartbreaking Chelsea defeat.
Newcastle United are now looking ahead to Premier League action after departing the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. The Magpies led at Stamford Bridge but ultimately lost on penalties after a nightmare evening for Kieran Trippier.
The usually reliable Magpies star misjudged a header to give away a stoppage time equaliser and went on to miss a penalty in the shootout. Matt Ritchie was also denied during the spot kicks. As Newcastle look to put the defeat behind them against Luton Town this weekend, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.
Mudryk's Trippier message
Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has sent a classsy message to Trippier after Tuesday night's result. Mudryk took advantage of Trippier's mistake to equalise, while the Ukrainian also saw his English counterpart missing a penalty before scoring his own.
Mudryk wrote on Instagram after the game: “Kieran, I just wanna say to you: stay strong. Sometimes s**t happens but I think you are strong footballer, no matter what." A nice example of players looking out for each other, and even players from different teams.
Gordon injury claim
Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman was surprised that Newcastle and Eddie Howe did not replace Anthony Gordon earlier in the game after a more than forceful tackle from Anthony Gordon. Gordan came back out after half-time and went off shortly after, still clearly in discomfort.
“We saw him hobbling during the first-half,” Goodman said on Sky Sports. “He had very little impact in the first-half as well. He was struggling to get into the game. I can’t believe he’s still out there actually. He can’t sprint to his maximum capacity." Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has been slammed for his tackle on Gordon, but the midfielder did manage to escape a red card on the night, with VAR not believing there was a clear and obvious error.