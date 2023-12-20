News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes delivers classy message amid Chelsea & Arsenal anger

Bruno Guimaraes: The Newcastle United midfielder has reacted to the penalty shootout defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 20th Dec 2023, 07:30 GMT
Bruno Guimaraes felt Newcastle United 'deserved better' than to be knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at Chelsea.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring for Newcastle before Chelsea substitute Mykhailo Mudryk pounced to equalise in the 92nd mintue of the match and force penalties. Guimaraes and Wilson converted their penalties in the shootout but Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie missed as Chelsea progressed to the semi-final.

Following the match, the Brazilian tweeted: "Thanks for your support. We deserved better. We stick together as always."

Guimaraes was subject to criticism from Chelsea fans on social media following a strong challenge on Ian Maatsen which earned him a yellow card. The Brazilian made no attempt to play the ball as he swung his leg wildly at the Chelsea left-back and took him out.

Arsenal fans also chimed in, with one account describing the Newcastle midfielder as a 'monster'. Guimaraes went unpunished when his forearm connected with Jorginho during Newcastle's 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James' Park last month.

