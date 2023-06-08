The 32-year-old midfielder was close to agreeing a new deal at Stamford Bridge but has been tempted away by a two-year deal worth £86million-per-season. The deal comes just days after Al Ittihad signed Kante’s former France team-mate Karim Benzema on a three-year contract also reportedly worth £86million-per-season.

It marks a landmark week for Saudi Arabian football after the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund acquired 75% ownership of four Pro League clubs. Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are now owned by PIF, who own a 80% stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining 25% of each club will be owned by non-profit foundations.

Saudi emissaries visited London this week in an attempt to persuade Kante to agree a deal with Al Ittihad. Al Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo back in January, were also credited with an interest in Kante by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Still, the Saudi Pro League is set to miss out on its top target this summer with World Cup winning icon Lionel Messi looking likely to join MLS side Inter Miami.

The 35-year-old is a free agent following his release from Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal have reportedly offered him a two-year deal worth in excess of £1billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad