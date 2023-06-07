The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest during an impressive season with RB Leipzig as he scored 10 goals in 46 appearances to help the German club finish third in the Bundesliga and with the DFB-Pokal for the second season running.

Newcastle sent scouts to watch Szoboszlai in action against Werder Bremen, where he scored a 96th minute winner, and once again versus Bayern Munich, where he scored a late penalty in a 3-1 win last month.

And Sky Germany have reported that the midfielder is ‘very open’ to leaving Leipzig this summer and is ‘aware’ of Newcastle’s interest. The Hungary international has a £61million release clause in his contract which expires in 2026, though both The Magpies and Liverpool will attempt to do business below that fee.

Szoboszlai has been outspoken to the press about his future in recent weeks and even liked a social media post related to Newcastle’s imminent Champions League qualification.

After Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Thursday night, 433 posted on Instagram stating: “Newcastle are ONE win away from qualification.”

The post was liked by Szoboszlai, who has scored 20 goals in 91 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons since signing from Red Bull Salzburg. And Szoboszlai admitted he would ‘consider’ any interest from a top European club.

“If there is interest, I will consider it,” he said. “Not because I don’t have a good time in Leipzig, but because I have always been interested in challenges.

“On one side of the scale is a good Leipzig, with a coach who trusts me and team-mates who accept me and also believe in me. No footballer can wish for more than that, this is quite an exciting situation.