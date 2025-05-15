UEFA rules mean it is still technically possible for Chelsea to finish in the top five in the Premier League and not play in next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Following the performance of Premier League clubs in Europe this season, the league was granted an extra Champions League qualification spot, as per the new European Performance Spot (EPS) rules.

So the top five in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League as well as the winners of the Europa League. For the first time, England will have six clubs competing in a single Champions League competition with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United meeting in the Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21 (8pm kick-off).

Liverpool are the only Premier League side guaranteed Champions League football for next season already. Arsenal are effectively just a point away from securing a top five finish while Newcastle United need one more win from their final two games.

Chelsea sit fifth in the table with only goal difference separating them and Aston Villa in sixth with the battle for a top five finish and Champions League qualification set to go down to the wire.

Premier League standings with two games left to play

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table on 66 points, a point ahead of Manchester City in fourth and three ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday leaves them seventh on 62 points. Newcastle have +23 goal difference compared to Manchester City’s +24, Chelsea’s +19, Aston Villa’s +7 and Forest’s +12.

Barring a remarkable turnaround, Newcastle are likely to end the season with a superior goal difference to both Forest and Villa, giving them a further advantage in the Champions League battle.

Chelsea could turn down Champions League football

There is a bizarre clause in UEFA’s rules that would allow Chelsea to turn down Champions League football should they finish in the top five and also win the Conference League. Obviously, they won’t, but they could.

The Conference League winners are granted a spot in the Europa League while finishing top five in the Premier League would be rewarded with a spot in next season’s Champions League.

UEFA Europa League regulations, article 3.13 reads: “If the UEFA Conference League titleholder qualifies for the UEFA Champions League through its domestic championship, it has the right to choose between entering the UEFA Champions League or the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

“If it chooses to enter the UEFA Champions League, it vacates its position in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.”

This would not impact any further qualification spots for the Premier League, regardless of what Chelsea choose.

The clause is in place as the Conference League winners are granted a group phase spot in the Europa League which can turn out to be more beneficial for clubs from lesser-ranked nations, who enter the Champions League at the early qualifying rounds and are at risk of exiting before the competition proper begins.

But for Chelsea, who would be guaranteed a Champions League group phase spot if they finish in the top five, it wouldn’t make much sense. Instead, they will trigger the option not to compete in next season’s Europa League.

Chelsea face Real Betis in the Conference League final on May 28.

Newcastle United are currently occupying England’s Conference League spot for next season after winning the Carabao Cup, though it will likely be passed down the table as they eye Champions League qualification.