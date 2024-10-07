Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is at risk of a retrospective ban following an incident that took place during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Fresh footage has emerged showing Jackson hitting Forest defender Morato during a mass brawl in the closing stages of the match at Stamford Bridge. The forward had already been substituted and the incident was missed by VAR cameras so could see him hit with a retrospective ban for violent conduct.

That would rule him out of Chelsea’s next three domestic matches against Liverpool and the double header against Newcastle United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge and in the Carabao Cup last-16 at St James’ Park.

The Football Association will investigate the incident and likely issue fines to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest for failing to control their players and breaching FA Rule E20. The brawl was sparked by a foul from Forest defender Neco Williams.

Williams and Chelsea duo Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill were booked as a result.

It was Cucurella’s fifth Premier League booking of the season, ruling him out for the Liverpool match after the international break. Wesley Fofana was also booked for the fifth time against Forest and will serve his suspension against Liverpool.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is at risk of a ban for the Chelsea match himself having been booked four times in the Premier League this season. Should the Brazilian be cautioned against Brighton & Hove Albion next time out in the Premier League for The Magpies, he will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.