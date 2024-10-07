Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closing in’ on agreeing a new deal with Jarell Quansah, just months after he was linked with a shock move to Newcastle United.

As Newcastle United scrambled for solutions to their PSR issues at the end of June, one solution the club explored was a swap deal between themselves and Liverpool which would have seen Anthony Gordon and Quansah swap clubs. The proposed deal did not progress much further than a tentative enquiry, however, with both clubs reluctant to see either player leave.

Gordon was a key player for Newcastle United last season, enjoying his best goalscoring campaign whilst Quansah is very highly regarded at Anfield as he forced himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. According to The Times, the Reds are ‘closing in’ on agreeing a new ‘long term’ deal with Quansah, one that will see him commit his future to Arne Slot’s side in a move that would end any hope of Newcastle United revisiting a deal for him in the near future.

After finding a solution to their PSR issues, the Magpies turned their attention towards Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, but were left frustrated in their attempts to sign him and ended the window having signed just Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula as outfield players to strengthen their squad.

Quansah, meanwhile, started Liverpool’s first game of the season against Ipswich Town but has not featured in the league since that game and has been an unused substitute in their last six Premier League matches.