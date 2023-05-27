News you can trust since 1849
Chelsea v Newcastle United: Premier League make official decision that will impact final fixture

Chelsea v Newcastle United: The match officials have been appointed for Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge (4:30pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Newcastle go into the match looking to end a brilliant season on a high having already secured Champions Leaguefootball while two-time winners of the competition Chelsea will have to settle for their first bottom half finish since the 1995-96 campaign.

The Magpies can still finish third if they pick up only their second ever Premier League win at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United drop points at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Referee Jarred Gillett will be in charge of the match in West London, assisted by Marc Perry and Wade Smith with Keith Stroud as the fourth official. Peter Bankes is the video assistant referee

Gillett has officiated three Newcastle matches in the Premier League this season, the 3-3 draw with Manchester City, the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur and the 3-0 win at Leicester City.

Though the name Keith Stroud may have alarm bells ringing for some Newcastle fans who remember a particularly infamous call during the club’s successful Championship season.

Stroud took charge of Newcastle’s home match against Burton Albion which saw him award the hosts a penalty which was converted by Matt Ritchie only to rule it out and award Burton a free-kick for encroachment instead of a re-take.

Fortunately for Newcastle, they still won the match 1-0 with Ritchie fittingly scoring the winner despite having an unwanted penalty ‘miss’ on his second.

Stroud was banned for 28 days following the mistake in 2017 but has continued to referee Championship games on a regular basis.

