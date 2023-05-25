Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling has been left out of the team for tonight's game against Manchester United with a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lampard "hopes" to have the forward available for Sunday's game against third-placed Newcastle.

"He had a small feeling in his hamstring at Manchester City, but carried on, so it's not a major issue, but he hasn't trained since that game, so he's out, and we're hoping he's involved at the weekend," said Lampard.

Thiago Silva is also not involved at Old Trafford, but Lampard expects the defender to back for the final game of the Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad