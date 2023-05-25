Frank Lampard reveals major Chelsea injury doubt for Newcastle United game – and names returning player
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued an injury update ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle United.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit to Stamford Bridge.
Raheem Sterling has been left out of the team for tonight's game against Manchester United with a hamstring problem.
Lampard "hopes" to have the forward available for Sunday's game against third-placed Newcastle.
"He had a small feeling in his hamstring at Manchester City, but carried on, so it's not a major issue, but he hasn't trained since that game, so he's out, and we're hoping he's involved at the weekend," said Lampard.
Thiago Silva is also not involved at Old Trafford, but Lampard expects the defender to back for the final game of the Premier League season.
"Thiago's played a lot of games," Lampard told Sky Sports. "There's no doubt he could play two games in three days, and finish the season, but, at the same time, I think it's good for him to sit out – and be ready for the weekend."