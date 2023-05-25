News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Frank Lampard reveals major Chelsea injury doubt for Newcastle United game – and names returning player

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued an injury update ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 25th May 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling has been left out of the team for tonight's game against Manchester United with a hamstring problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lampard "hopes" to have the forward available for Sunday's game against third-placed Newcastle.

Most Popular

"He had a small feeling in his hamstring at Manchester City, but carried on, so it's not a major issue, but he hasn't trained since that game, so he's out, and we're hoping he's involved at the weekend," said Lampard.

Thiago Silva is also not involved at Old Trafford, but Lampard expects the defender to back for the final game of the Premier League season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thiago's played a lot of games," Lampard told Sky Sports. "There's no doubt he could play two games in three days, and finish the season, but, at the same time, I think it's good for him to sit out – and be ready for the weekend."

Related topics:Frank LampardChelseaRaheem Sterling