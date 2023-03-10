Guimaraes has been a revelation at Newcastle since his £40million arrival from Lyon last January, playing a key part in the club’s transformation led by Eddie Howe. The 25-year-old midfielder was recently named as the North East Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

The Brazilian attracted interest from Real Madrid last summer and even admitted to having a conversation with the 14-time European champions.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also spoke to Guimaraes following Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, labelling the player ‘top-class’. But the Magpies midfielder was quick to quash any speculation.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes picks up the FWA North East Footballer of the Year award (photo: Sir Bobby Robson Foundation). The FWA North East Awards evening helped raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

"He told me that I was a good player,” said Guimaraes said. “This makes me happy, because, for me, he’s the best manager that I’ve seen. That’s it, that’s this conversation, not more.”

Chelsea interest in Bruno Guimaraes

Big-spending Chelsea reportedly inquired about signing Guimaraes from Newcastle in January as part of their significant recruitment drive during the winter transfer window. The Telegraph reported that Chelsea’s approach was very quickly knocked back by Newcastle though they are likely to reignite their interest in the summer and could make a bid.

The Magpies are not interested in selling the player, who remains happy with his family on Tyneside. Even an exceptional bid of around £100million would likely be rebuffed given how highly Eddie Howe and the club value the play-maker.

And Newcastle are keen to tie the player down to a new long-term deal.

A new contract deal ‘close’ for Bruno Guimaraes?

Guimaraes’ current deal at Newcastle runs until June 2026 though a new contract extension and pay-rise is understood to be in the offing. He is likely to agree a new long-term deal at the club before the end of the season that would extend his stay until 2027 at least.

And Guimaraes reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle during the FWA Awards evening as he said: “I think about [staying at Newcastle a long time].

“When I signed, [I thought] I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title. I know what a title means for the club’s story.

“People grow up and they never see Newcastle as champions. My motivation here is to win a title for the club.”

What Eddie Howe has said about Bruno Guimaraes' contract at Newcastle

Howe said when asked if there was any update on a potential new deal for Guimaraes in his pre-match press conference: “Not to my knowledge. I’ve been preparing for the [Wolverhampton Wanderers] game so I’m not sure.

"He’s a very important piece. When you look at our team, he’s a unique player and you won’t find too many players like him with the way he receives the ball, his technical delivery under pressure, his eye for a creative pass.

