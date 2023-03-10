Newcastle had gone a club record 17 top flight matches without defeat before losing 2-0 against Liverpool at St James’ Park last month. Eddie Howe's side followed it up with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final the following week before losing at Manchester City by the same scoreline once again last weekend.

Lascelles returned to the Newcastle line-up for the defeat at the Etihad Stadium, replacing the injured Fabian Schar at centre-back. But with Schar back in contention this Sunday, Lascelles could drop back to the bench against Wolves at St James' Park.

Despite Newcastle going into the match having won just one of their last eight in the league, the club’s captain is focusing on the positives.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City is tackled by Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“We won't stress about it, we just can't wait to play against someone and bounce back," Lascelles told The Gazette. “That's how we're looking at it, we're looking at being confident and getting three points.”

‘The results will come’ for Newcastle

With 14 games to go, Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table, four points off the Champions League places with two games in hand.

"I think the confidence has been flying,” Lascelles added. "Up until this little dip, we have been winning a lot of games.

"Now it takes the big characters to keep everyone level-headed and stay consistent. The results will come.

"The leaders and the characters need to keep everyone at it still.

"Things have levelled out a bit because there has been games that we've won where we've not played well and then games recently where we've done really well and got nothing from the game.

"We should be happy with where we are compared to last season but at the same time nothing has been achieved and we need to have a strong end to the season.”

Newcastle United's 'winning mentality’ instilled by Eddie Howe on the training ground

Despite a lack of wins since the turn of the year, Newcastle still remain in a healthy position in the Premier League table as they look to rebuild the momentum gathered during the first half of the season. And Lascelles admits there is now almost a must win mentality amongst the squad that is instilled by Howe and his coaching staff every day on the training pitch.

Newcastle players not only get a team photo after they win a competitive match but also when they win on the training ground.

"Definitely since the manager has been here,” the 29-year-old defender continued. "He has instilled that in us. The way we train, everything is about winning.

"Even the training sessions. You get a photo [beamed around the training ground] if you win a game of possession.

"Everything is about winning, we are obviously devastated [when we lose]. There is more expectation now and it's about us boys deliver."