Chelsea's stance on Newcastle United 'target' amid Hugo Ekitike deadlock

Newcastle United, still waiting for a decision from Hugo Ekitike after agreeing a deal with Stade de Reims, are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

However, the Daily Telegraph report that Chelsea are in “no rush" to make a decision on the future of Broja, who scored six goals last season.

West Ham United are reportedly ready to bid £30million for the Albania international, but Thomas Tuchel, his manager, is said to want to have a look at Brojga in pre-season before deciding on his future.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are pushing for a decision from Ekitike, who is interesting a number of European clubs. United head coach Eddie Howe – who has seen Nick Pope and Matt Targett arrive so far this summer – wants to sign a striker to challenge Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a place in his team.