Ekitike is one of the club’s primary summer transfer targets – and a decision from the striker is awaited.

However, L’Equipe claim that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the 20-year-old

Ekitike scored 10 Ligue 1 goals last season, and Eddie Howe wants him to challenge Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a place in his team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.